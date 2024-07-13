pufETH (PUFETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.65 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for $3,150.86 or 0.05371411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $469.00 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About pufETH

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 490,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 490,638.15662485. The last known price of pufETH is 3,069.79188231 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,154,596.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

