PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.9 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PUTKF remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
