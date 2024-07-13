PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.9 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PUTKF remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

