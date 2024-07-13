PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Shares Up 3.9%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $14.68. 5,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.