PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Shares Up 3.9%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $14.68. 5,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

