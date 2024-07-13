Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

