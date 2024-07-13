Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.55. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 87,136 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 472,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 168,586 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,484,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 57,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

