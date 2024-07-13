Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Bought by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the quarter. Profire Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.06% of Profire Energy worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 472,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 168,586 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,484,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 57,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 316,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,218. Profire Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Profile



Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

