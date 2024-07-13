Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.7%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $165.50 and last traded at $165.60. 910,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,485,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $393.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

