Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 316.2% in June

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 316.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ PSC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. 37,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,360. The stock has a market cap of $605.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
