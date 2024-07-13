Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 140,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 81,521 shares.The stock last traded at $55.53 and had previously closed at $55.41.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,406,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 109,730 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

