Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 140,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 81,521 shares.The stock last traded at $55.53 and had previously closed at $55.41.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.