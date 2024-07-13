Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.10

Shares of Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Premier Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0935 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

