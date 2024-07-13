PotCoin (POT) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $42.39 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00119428 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.