Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.16

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.16 and last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 348981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Popular alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Popular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.