Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

BPOPM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

