Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:PCGH)

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Price Performance

PCGH stock opened at GBX 383 ($4.91) on Friday. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 294 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 384 ($4.92). The stock has a market cap of £464.46 million and a PE ratio of 4,255.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.82.

Get Polar Capital Glb Healthcare alerts:

About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Glb Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.