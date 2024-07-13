Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 17,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 13,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.21 target price on Pixie Dust Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pixie Dust Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Pixie Dust Technologies Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

Featured Stories

