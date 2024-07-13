Piper Sandler Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $687.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $672.00 to $687.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Shares of SNPS opened at $614.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.10 and its 200 day moving average is $560.57. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total value of $5,364,267.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,360,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total transaction of $5,364,267.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,870 shares of company stock worth $49,055,307. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Synopsys by 85.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

