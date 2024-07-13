Piper Sandler Increases Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $18.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,863.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,863.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,531 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

