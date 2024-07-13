Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,425,000 after buying an additional 6,344,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,450 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $198,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,914,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

