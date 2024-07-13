Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of PNE stock remained flat at C$0.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 388,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,475. The firm has a market cap of C$346.20 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.94 and a 1-year high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.67 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $17,745 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

