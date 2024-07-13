Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
