Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.