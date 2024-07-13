Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,417 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,260,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 2,104,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38.

Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

