Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,432 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 649,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 373.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 295,996 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 176,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 122,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 12,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

