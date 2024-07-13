Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF accounts for 7.6% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 778,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.