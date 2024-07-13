Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 649 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 222,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

