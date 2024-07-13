Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,186,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,008 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,258.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 501,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 494,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 220.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 702,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 474,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $16,903,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,462 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

