PFG Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PFG Advisors cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.73.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $224.17. 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,143. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

