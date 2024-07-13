PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,069 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. 438,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

