PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 449,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

