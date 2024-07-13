PFG Advisors Sells 570 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $93.12. 1,834,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.