PFG Advisors Sells 1,924 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

