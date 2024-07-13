PFG Advisors Sells 152 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.95. 2,032,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

