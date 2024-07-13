PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.97. 236,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,407. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.