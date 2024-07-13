PFG Advisors Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPLD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,076 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1945 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

