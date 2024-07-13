PFG Advisors Purchases 70 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,161. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

