PFG Advisors Makes New $491,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XLG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,261. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.