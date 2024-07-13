PFG Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,919 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 273.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,309. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.45. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.