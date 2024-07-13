PFG Advisors Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $60,320,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,788,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,646,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 776,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,780,000 after buying an additional 457,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.