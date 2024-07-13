PFG Advisors Has $393,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 430,922 shares. The stock has a market cap of $785.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.