PFG Advisors Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.89. 7,778,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

