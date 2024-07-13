PFG Advisors Has $333,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Linde by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,743,000 after buying an additional 347,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

