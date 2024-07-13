PFG Advisors Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.47. 162,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,675. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.