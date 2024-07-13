PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,796,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,199,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

