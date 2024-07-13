PFG Advisors Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 771,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,703. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

