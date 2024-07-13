PFG Advisors Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $12.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.95. 1,044,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $623.58 and its 200-day moving average is $630.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.