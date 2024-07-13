PFG Advisors Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ INTU traded up $12.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.95. 1,044,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $623.58 and its 200-day moving average is $630.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.