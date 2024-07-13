PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 5,477 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 441,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

