PFG Advisors Buys 3,115 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,779. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

