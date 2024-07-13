PFG Advisors Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 448,357.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,946,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,520.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 227,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 652.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,229 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $232.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

