PFG Advisors Acquires 866 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 231,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 167,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

