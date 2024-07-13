PFG Advisors Acquires 4,613 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,965,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $131,476,000 after acquiring an additional 715,388 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,748,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,806. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

