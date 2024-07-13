PFG Advisors Acquires 19,227 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 143.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of BATS:NJAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 4,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $255.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

